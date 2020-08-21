Left Menu
Heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai, Konkan

The orange alert implies that authorities should be ready to handle situations arising out of severe weather. "Due to the well-marked low pressure on East MP and associated cyclonic circulation, Konkan region and ghat (upland) areas of central Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours," senior director of IMD (Mumbai) Shubhangi Bhute said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:58 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an `orange' alert for Mumbai, Thane and rest of the Konkan region of Maharashtra for Saturday, forecasting heavy rainfall. The orange alert implies that authorities should be ready to handle situations arising out of severe weather.

"Due to the well-marked low pressure on East MP and associated cyclonic circulation, Konkan region and ghat (upland) areas of central Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours," senior director of IMD (Mumbai) Shubhangi Bhute said on Friday. Wind speeds are expected to be between 45 km to 55 km, she said in a video message.

"Also, orange alert is being issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for next 24 hours," Bhute added. Earlier in the day, Deputy Director General of IMD (Mumbai) K S Hosalikar had said that an orange alert had been issued for Vidarbha region for 48 hours.

As per the IMD, the Santacruz observatory which indicates the weather in suburban Mumbai reported 45.7 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Friday. The Colaba weather bureau in island city recorded 20.6 mm rainfall during the same period.

The Thane Belapur Industries Association weather station recorded 36.4 mm rainfall during the period, the IMD added. The Matheran observatory in adjoining Raigad recorded 32.4 mm rainfall, while the Alibaug weather station in the same district recorded 19.2 mm rain.

Dahanu observatory in Palghar district recorded 32.1 mm rainfall, the IMD said..

