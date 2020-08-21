Flood level in river Godavari rises again

Left Menu
After dropping to 14 lakh cusecs on Thursday, the flood flow swelled to over 17.23 lakh cusecs at Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram on Friday afternoon, according to Water Resources Department data.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:59 IST
The flood in river Godavari rose once again on Friday after falling significantly on August 20 as the level inched closer to the third danger mark at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. On the other side, river Krishna too received copious inflows bringing the Srisailam reservoir closer to its full capacity, consequent to which over 4.96 lakh cusecs of water was being discharged downstream.

After dropping to 14 lakh cusecs on Thursday, the flood flow swelled to over 17.23 lakh cusecs at Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram on Friday afternoon, according to Water Resources Department data. The increased flood flow kept tens of villages in East and West Godavari districts marooned for the sixth day in a row.

More than 10,000 people have been sheltered in flood relief camps while village volunteers have been supplying essential commodities to households in many flood-hit villages. Both agriculture and horticulture crops were the worst hit in the two districts as the fields in hundreds of hectares remained inundated.

After touching a high of 4.17 lakh cusecs, the inflow into Srisailam on river Krishna dropped to 3.93 lakh cusecs on Friday evening but 4.96 lakh cusecs was being let out through 10 crest gates. Srisailam reservoir still has a flood cushion of 8.77 tmc ft after 207.04 tmc ft of water was impounded.

In Nagarjuna Sagar downstream, 2.98 lakh cusecs of water flowed in while 58,584 cusecs of it was being discharged into the Dr K L Rao Sagar at Pulichintala. As it still has a flood cushion of over 20.26 tmc ft, no water is being released from the Dr K L Rao Sagar.

The Prakasam Barrage downstream in Vijayawada received an inflow of 1.27 lakh cusecs as flood from the Muniyeru rivulet was being discharged. Authorities have opened the Barrage gates to let out one lakh cusecs into the Bay of Bengal.

