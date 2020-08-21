Left Menu
Overground worker of terror outfit arrested in J&K's Ganderbal

The police official said the man was identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat, a resident of the Urpash area in the district. The police were trying to ascertain which terrorist organisation Bhat was affiliated to, he added. A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the official said, adding that further arrests were expected in the case.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:05 IST
An overground worker of a terrorist organisation was arrested from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and a grenade seized from his possession, police said. The man tried to evade a "naka" set up by security forces near the Baderkund Nursery area in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, a police official said.

He said due to timely action by the security personnel at the "naka", the man was apprehended and a grenade was seized from his possession. The police official said the man was identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat, a resident of the Urpash area in the district.

The police were trying to ascertain which terrorist organisation Bhat was affiliated to, he added. A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the official said, adding that further arrests were expected in the case..

