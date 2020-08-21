3 Nigerians arrested for possessing cocaine

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI): Three Nigerians have beenarrested on the charge of drug-peddling and six gms ofcocaine seized from them, Excise Enforcement personnel saidhere on Friday. Based on information, sleuthsintercepteda car insuburban Toli Chowki, arrested the three and seized the drug,Assistant Excise (enforcement) SuperintendentNAnjireddysaid in a presss release

On inquiry, the Nigerian nationals said a person fromMumbai had supplied thenarcotic to them to sell the drug,the official was quoted as saying in the release

The trio was selling the contraband at Rs 6,000 per gm,the release said.