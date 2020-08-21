Patnaik & Pradhan congratulate Dutee Chand for being recommended for Arjuna Award

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday congratulated sprinter Dutee Chand on being recommended to be honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award, saying that the state is proud of her achievement. Patnaik took to twitter to wish the ace sprinter, who hails from Odisha.

"Congratulate ace sprinter from #Odisha, Dutee Chand on being recommended to receive prestigious Arjuna Award. Odisha is proud of your achievement," the chief minister tweeted.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated Chand and said her achievement will act as a source of inspiration for the youngsters. "Dutee Chands success at the national and international level has made Odisha proud," Pradhan said in a message.

Among others, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda also congratulated Dutee Chand and wished her success. "Great moment for #Odisha! @PandaJay congratulates and conveys his best wishes to ace sprinter @Dutee Chand on being nominated to get the prestigious #ArjunaAwrd. Wish you all the success," Pandas office tweeted.

Dutee Chand is among the 27 sportspersons to be conferred with the prestigious sporting honor. Dutee Chand, who hails from Odisha, is the current national champion in the women's 100 metre event. She had also qualified for the women's 100 metre event at the Summer Olympic Games.

The Award is given by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to recognize outstanding achievements in sports.