COVID: Haryana offices, shops to remain closed on weekends

"All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to #COVID-19," Vij said in a tweet. The home and health minister later told PTI that the decision was taken due to a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state during the past few days.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:04 IST
COVID: Haryana offices, shops to remain closed on weekends

Haryana minister Anil Vij on Friday said all offices and shops, except those dealing with essential services, will remain closed on weekends in the wake of a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. "All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to #COVID-19," Vij said in a tweet.

The home and health minister later told PTI that the decision was taken due to a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state during the past few days. "We have taken this decision as there has been a sudden increase in cases,” Vij said.

Later in the evening, an official statement said that the "state government has decided to close all public and private offices except those dealing with essential services and all shopping malls and shops in the market area, except those dealing with essential goods and services on Saturday and Sunday throughout the territory of Haryana." The step was taken to contain the spread of coronavirus infection in the state, it said. All other national directives and SOPs issued by the National Disaster Management Authority for COVID-19 management that are currently in force should be followed strictly, it said.  This order will not affect public and private transport and exams conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, the statement clarified.

As of Friday evening, the state's infection tally was 52,129 with 585 fatalities. The state on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 1,203 cases, just a day after it recorded 996 coronavirus cases.

