R'than may receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in next 24 hours: MeT dept

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall may occur at several districts in Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological department said on Friday. The MeT department has issued a red warning for isolated places in Banswara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh and Rajsamand district where extremely heavy rainfall may occur.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall may occur at several districts in Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological department said on Friday. The MeT department has issued a red warning for isolated places in Banswara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh and Rajsamand district where extremely heavy rainfall may occur. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may also occur at few places in Ajmer, Banswra, Baran, Bundi, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jaipur, Dungapur, Jhalawar, Kota, Rajsamand, Sawaimadhopur, Tonk, Sirohi and Udaipur districts on Saturday, it said.

The MeT department said Sangaria in Hanumangarh district recorded 128 mm rainfall in 24 hours till Friday morning and several other places in the state also received showers during this period.

