Chandigarh admin orders weekend restrictions as COVID cases rise
After a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh during past few days, the union territory administration has decided to impose stricter restrictions and ordered closure of all shops and establishments, except those providing essential services, on Saturdays and Sundays.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 00:22 IST
After a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh during past few days, the union territory administration has decided to impose stricter restrictions and ordered closure of all shops and establishments, except those providing essential services, on Saturdays and Sundays. “Honourable Governor Punjab and Administrator, UT (V P Singh Badnore) has ordered closure of all shops and establishments (except essential services), in Chandigarh, on Saturdays and Sundays, until further orders,” Adviser to the UT Administrator, Manoj Parida tweeted on Friday evening.
He said the curfew timings in Chandigarh continues to be from 10pm to 5am. There will be no ban on movement of people or goods on the weekend, Parida said.
Two more COVID-19 fatalities in Chandigarh pushed the death toll to 33 while 116 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,631, according to a medical bulletin issued on Friday. Punjab and Haryana have also come up with stricter restrictions to contain spread of coronavirus. The two states have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases during past several days.
