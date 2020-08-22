Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Western Railway to start another special train to transport essential products from Aug 23

In continuation of running special trains to transport essential products during the COVID-19 period, the Western Railway will start another train from August 23.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-08-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 10:11 IST
COVID-19: Western Railway to start another special train to transport essential products from Aug 23
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In continuation of running special trains to transport essential products during the COVID-19 period, the Western Railway will start another train from August 23. The train will depart from Dewas and reach Mumbai Central on August 25.

The Western Railway began running four parcel special trains that include a milk special rake that departed Bandra Terminus to Jammu Tawi and Porbandar to Shalimar parcel special. An indented rake left from Karambeli to New Guwahati and a milk special train from Palanpur to Hind Terminal, the Railways said in a statement. "The Western Railway with its commitment towards the nation is continuing to transport the supply of essential commodities across the nation, during this difficult time of COVID-19. In continuation to this, one more parcel special is scheduled to run between Dewas and Mumbai Central," it said.

The four parcel trains have already been started, including a milk special rake, departed on August 21, 2020 from Bandra Terminus to Jammu Tawi and Porbandar to Shalimar parcel special. An indented rake left from Karambeli to New Guwahati and a milk special from Palanpur to Hind Terminal. A parcel special train is scheduled to run between Mumbai Central and Dewas. Dewas- Mumbai Central parcel special train will depart from Dewas at 7.30 pm on August 23 to reach Mumbai Central at 4.30 am on August 25. This train will halt at Geratpur and Ahmedabad station.

As per the release, the commodities weighing above 1.03 lakh tonnes were transported by Western Railway through its 480 parcel special trains, which included agricultural produce, medicines, fish, milk etc. Through this transportation, the Western Revenue generated Rs 33.23 crores approximately. "During this period, 76 milk special trains were run by Western Railway, with a load of more than 57 thousand tonnes and 100 per cent utilisation of the wagons, generating revenue of approx Rs 9.95 crores. Similarly, 379 COVID-19 special parcel trains with a load of above 34 thousand tonnes were run to transport various essential commodities, for which the revenue earned was Rs 17.53 crores," the Western Railways said.

In addition to this, 25 indented rakes carrying more than 10 thousand tonnes were also run with almost 100 per cent utilisation generating revenue of more than Rs 5.76 crores, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

BTS's Dynamite sets new record for biggest debut in YouTube music history

With the release of their new single Dynamite on Friday, South Korean boy band BTS has set a new all-time record for the biggest music video Premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers on YouTube and also the most viewed video of a...

Manipal Hospitals Successfully Performs Complicated Bile Duct Cancer Surgery on a Patient Who Was Running From Pillar To Post

54-year-old Abdus Samad from West Bengal, who had a history of severe jaundice and bile duct cancer, was referred to Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, for further treatment. The patient was managed by an expert interdisciplinary team hea...

Buehler, Dodgers shut down Rockies

Walker Buehler struck out 11 over six innings, and Corey Seager drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first major league team to reach 20 victories by knocking off the visiting Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Friday. The Dodgers 2...

Crawley admits he was nervous on 90s but 'calm head' Buttler helped him conquer his nerves

England batman Zak Crawley has admitted that he was nervous after reaching his 90s but having the company of a calm head like Jos Buttler helped him conquer his nerves en route his maiden century on the first day of the third Test against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020