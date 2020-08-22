Left Menu
Fervour marks Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in TN

Chief Minister K Palaniswami held prayers at his residence in his native Salem, strictly following COVID-19 protocols-- social distancing and wearing mask-- with his family. The Tamil Nadu government had earlier banned installation of large Ganesha idols in public places in the state besides public worship and processions before the immersion of the idols in water bodies.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-08-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 12:26 IST
Fervour marks Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in TN

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier banned installation of large Ganesha idols in public places in the state besides public worship and processions before the immersion of the idols in water bodies. The government had appealed to the people to confine the celebrations to their homes.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier banned installation of large Ganesha idols in public places in the state besides public worship and processions before the immersion of the idols in water bodies. The government had appealed to the people to confine the celebrations to their homes.

On Saturday, citizens turned up in good numbers to buy clay idols of the Lord to conduct puja at homes and in some places were seen compromising on social distancing norms. For their part, vendors who put up temporary stalls to sell the images and flowers solicited customers, making the latter temporarily forget about the dreaded Coronavirus.

Ahead of the festival, the Hindu Munnani, which is instrumental in organising the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and immersion, had appealed to the people to celebrate the Pillaiyar (as the Lord is known) Chaturthi safely due to the pandemic. "We didn't want a procession this time owing to the spike in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu and want the people to be safe," A T Elangovan, president, Hindu Munnani, Chennai, told PTI.

The organisation's state president Kadeswara C Subramaniam had announced that idols of Lord Ganesh will be installed in private places, houses and temples on Saturday and they will be immersed this evening by the outfit's members "without involving the public and by upholding the social distancing norms." Although the Hindu Munnani announced to install about 1.5 lakh idols of Lord Ganesh, the number is likely to be lower, a senior functionary said. "Owing to COVID-19 restrictions, our organisation had announced earlier that there will be no public meetings or processions," Elangovan said.

Hailing Madras High Court's Friday order permitting the installation of the idols by individuals, he said this reflected the prevailing sentiments in the Hindu Munnani. Permitting installation of Ganesha idols and subsequent immersion in water bodies during the Ganesha Chaturthi festival by individuals, the Madras High Court had upheld the state government order banning processions for the occasion.

A division bench of Justices M M Sundresh and R Hemalatha observed that people cannot be prohibited from doing their religious duties, which are age-old practices. Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami greeted people on the occasion.

