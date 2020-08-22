Left Menu
Security checks intensified in Noida after ISIS operative held in Delhi

Security checks have been intensified along the Delhi border in Uttar Pradesh's Noida in the wake of an alleged ISIS operative being arrested in the national capital with explosives, police said on Saturday. Senior police officers also assessed security checks in the district bordering Delhi.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-08-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 12:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Security checks have been intensified along the Delhi border in Uttar Pradesh's Noida in the wake of an alleged ISIS operative being arrested in the national capital with explosives, police said on Saturday. Vehicles and passengers moving to and fro Delhi are being checked at the border, while Gautam Buddh Nagar district is also on alert mode, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S said. Senior police officers also assessed security checks in the district bordering Delhi. The Delhi Police on Friday night arrested the alleged ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a senior officer said on Saturday

The accused was arrested following a brief exchange of fire in central Delhi's Ridge Road area, the officer said.

