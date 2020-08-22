One terrorists killed, two others believed to be trapped in ongoing Baramulla encounter: CRPF

One terrorist was killed and two others are believed to be trapped in an encounter undergoing in the Saloosa area of Kreeri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district here, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said on Saturday. "An encounter started between joint troops of 176 Bn CRPF, SOG Kreeri, 52RR, and terrorists during a cordon and search operations (CASO) at 1145 hours. 1 terrorist neutralized, 2 more terrorists are believed to be trapped. Firing continues," the CRPF said.

Earlier, the police had informed that an encounter had started in Saloosa area of Kreeri in Baramulla here. Police, Army and CRPF are part of the operation, the Force had said. Further details are awaited.