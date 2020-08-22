Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand Police again questions BJP MLA Mahesh Negi over sexual harassment complaint

Uttarakhand Police questioned BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, who is accused of sexual harassment by a woman, again on Saturday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 22-08-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 14:21 IST
U'khand Police again questions BJP MLA Mahesh Negi over sexual harassment complaint
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Police questioned BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, who is accused of sexual harassment by a woman, again on Saturday. The woman's husband was also called in for questioning by the police team.

Negi was earlier questioned by the police on Wednesday. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anuj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that some documents provided by the BJP MLA are being examined.

He also said that the police is looking at the case through every possible angle and added that the demand for DNA test raised by the woman will also be included in the investigation in the coming days. Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand president Bansidhar Bhagat said that if party Negi was found guilty in the police investigation then immediate action would be taken against him.

"We have demanded a fair inquiry into the matter. The wife of MLA complained earlier that her husband was being blackmailed for a ransom of Rs 5 crores. The MLA is also alleging that he's being framed by his competitors. We have asked the MLA to give his statement to the Police. We have also demanded a fair investigation from the Police. If the MLA is found guilty in investigation, then strict action will be taken against him immediately," said Bhagat. On the matter of the woman who filed the complaint alleging a threat to her life from the MLA, Bhagat negated the allegation and said the police can provide her protection if there is any need for it.

Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar had earlier said that the wife of the BJP MLA has filed an FIR alleging blackmail by the woman. The woman, who leveled the allegation, had earlier released a video in which she said that the BJP MLA had a physical relationship with her for two years. She had also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA as it doesn't match that of her husband.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

5 killed as heavy rains in Karachi continue

With heavy rains forecasted in Karachi till Tuesday, the city was submerged on Friday taking the lives of five persons. The rescue officials say that two teenagers died when they were hit by lightning in Memon Goth while the other two teena...

Study shows how COVID-19 smell loss differs from common cold

While many might get confused between the loss of smell associated with COVID-19 and a bad cold or flu, new research discovered how a person can differentiate between the two. The research from a European group of smell disorder experts, in...

Suspected ISIS operative sent to 8-day police custody by Delhi court

A suspected ISIS operative, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police with Improvised Explosive Devices IEDs from Dhaula Kuan here, was on Saturday sent to eight-day police custody by a court here. The accused was presented at th...

PETA moves Delhi HC seeking directions to eradicate glanders in horses, donkeys

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals PETA has moved an application in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to implement the provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Disease in Animal Act, 2009 and N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020