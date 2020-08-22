Left Menu
Barber's body found with throat slit in his salon in Jharkhand

Due to the lockdown, salons are shut in the area but Thakur was running his business behind the closed doors, they said.

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 22-08-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 14:35 IST
The body of a 20-year-old barber with his throat slit was found in his salon in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Saturday. The incident happened in Bhadaninagar in Patratu block of the district, they said.

The body of Rajan Thakur was found in his salon on Friday evening, said Prakash Chandra Mahto, the sub-divisional police officer of Patratu. His throat was slit with a sharp object, police said.

Due to the lockdown, salons are shut in the area but Thakur was running his business behind the closed doors, they said. He was letting one customer enter the shop at a time with a prior appointment, they added.

Police said they are investigating whether it was a suicide or a murder. A case has been registered, they said.

