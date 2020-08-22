Left Menu
Development News Edition

PETA moves Delhi HC seeking directions to eradicate glanders in horses, donkeys

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has moved an application in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to implement the provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Disease in Animal Act, 2009 and National Action Plan for control and eradication of glanders in horses, mules, ponies, and donkeys in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 14:42 IST
PETA moves Delhi HC seeking directions to eradicate glanders in horses, donkeys
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has moved an application in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to implement the provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Disease in Animal Act, 2009 and National Action Plan for control and eradication of glanders in horses, mules, ponies, and donkeys in the national capital. PETA India, in its application, also sought a direction to the Delhi government to test all the horses, mules, ponies, and donkeys in the national capital immediately.

The matter is slated to come up for hearing before the court next week. The application said that despite there being a complete ban on plying of horse-drawn carts on roads of Delhi, authorities are brazenly permitting the carts to be plied in Delhi thereby jeopardising not only the safety and security of the residents of the national capital but also undermining the risk, torture and cruelty meted out to the equines.

That entire Delhi is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, which compelled the government to lock down the entire country, and the said directions are continuing to date and the virus has created turmoil in the life of the people, the plea said. It said that the outbreak of another disease like glanders in the horses, mules and donkeys, and its transmission to humans will lead to catastrophe and will create havoc for the people of Delhi.

The petitioner apprehended that if the authorities fail to take timely action in preventing the spread of zoonotic disease, same may lead to the death of not only mute and helpless animals but it may also claim several human lives. Concerned authorities instead of testing every horse, mule, donkey being housed and plying in Delhi have closed its eyes towards the approaching zoonotic disease and is not taking any measures to prevent people of Delhi from the outbreak of another life-threatening disease, the plea said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

5 killed as heavy rains in Karachi continue

With heavy rains forecasted in Karachi till Tuesday, the city was submerged on Friday taking the lives of five persons. The rescue officials say that two teenagers died when they were hit by lightning in Memon Goth while the other two teena...

Study shows how COVID-19 smell loss differs from common cold

While many might get confused between the loss of smell associated with COVID-19 and a bad cold or flu, new research discovered how a person can differentiate between the two. The research from a European group of smell disorder experts, in...

Suspected ISIS operative sent to 8-day police custody by Delhi court

A suspected ISIS operative, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police with Improvised Explosive Devices IEDs from Dhaula Kuan here, was on Saturday sent to eight-day police custody by a court here. The accused was presented at th...

PETA moves Delhi HC seeking directions to eradicate glanders in horses, donkeys

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals PETA has moved an application in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to implement the provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Disease in Animal Act, 2009 and N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020