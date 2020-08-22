Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected ISIS operative sent to 8-day police custody by Delhi court

A suspected ISIS operative, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from Dhaula Kuan here, was on Saturday sent to eight-day police custody by a court here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 14:57 IST
Suspected ISIS operative sent to 8-day police custody by Delhi court
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A suspected ISIS operative, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from Dhaula Kuan here, was on Saturday sent to eight-day police custody by a court here. The accused was presented at the house of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat, who allowed Special Cell to question the accused for a period of eight days, court sources said.

The suspected ISIS operative was arrested with IEDs after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan here earlier today. After the arrest, he was brought to the Special Cell office in Delhi's Lodhi Colony. According to the Delhi police, the suspect was on a bike when intercepted by the police. Search operations are underway at several locations in the national capital. He was taken to the Special Cell office in Lodhi colony after the arrest.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area, with teams of NSG commandos and sniffer dogs keeping a tight vigil in the area. Further details in this regard are awaited.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Khel Ratna an "added responsibility" for Manika Batra

Table tennis player Manika Batra, who will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year, on Saturday said that the accolade would be an added responsibility for her to bring more laurels for the country. Apart from Batra, M...

COVID-19: Devotees, pandals go online in Ganesh festival

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, technology has come handy for devotees and pandals who are using social media to offer virtual darshan of Lord Ganesh during the 10-day festival which began on Saturday. Many families are using various applicatio...

India have been regularly talking to me about Hundred: ECB outgoing chief Graves

If the words of Colin Graves are any indication, then the Hundred may have caught the BCCIs fancy, with the England and Wales Cricket Boards outgoing chairman claiming his Indian counterparts have been regularly asking me about the tourname...

Rahul launches fresh attack on govt over Rafale deal; BJP hits back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made a fresh attack on the government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, prompting Union Minister Piyush Goyal to hit back saying he is welcome to fight the 2024 general elections on the issue. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020