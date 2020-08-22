Railway employee's body found near station in Jharkhand

The body of a railway employee was found near a station in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said. He was identified as Umesh Rajbar (37), who was posted as a railway porter at the Satbahini station, they said.

Rajbar was in depression for some time and on Friday he even refused to join duty, railway sources said. He was a resident of Chatarpur village, which is around a kilometre away from the station, they said.

Police said they are yet to ascertain whether it was a case of suicide or murder. The body has been sent for post-mortem.