Railway employee's body found near station in Jharkhand
PTI | Medininagar | 22-08-2020
The body of a railway employee was found near a station in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said. He was identified as Umesh Rajbar (37), who was posted as a railway porter at the Satbahini station, they said.
Rajbar was in depression for some time and on Friday he even refused to join duty, railway sources said. He was a resident of Chatarpur village, which is around a kilometre away from the station, they said.
Police said they are yet to ascertain whether it was a case of suicide or murder. The body has been sent for post-mortem.
