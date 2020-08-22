Pune: Idols of five `Manache ganapati' installed

Left Menu
PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-08-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 16:40 IST
The idols of the five `Manache Ganapati' (pre-eminent Ganeshas) were installed in the city on Saturday as the historic Ganesh festival began under the shadow of coronavirus. Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibag and Kesriwada are traditionally considered as the five `Manache Ganapati' of the city. They also take precedence in the immersion procession.

Many other `mandals' (groups which celebrate the 11- day festival by putting up pandals) also installed idols on Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday, but the usual exuberance, crowds, noise and high-decibel music were missing. Several mandals uploaded videos of the installation ceremony on social media.

Devotees also installed idols at home. With restrictions on gatherings, this year there would be no cultural programs which accompany the celebration.

People, however, thronged vegetable and flower markets to shop for the festival. The police have beefed up the security in the city, deploying around 7,000 personnel, officials said.

