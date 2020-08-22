BSF nabs woman with 5 kg ganja in Bengal
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have nabbed a woman and seized 5 kg ganja from her possession in West Bengal's Nadia district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said on Saturday. The woman was apprehended while she was heading towards the India-Bangladesh border on Friday, it said. Two mobile phones were also seized from her possession, the statement said.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 17:52 IST
