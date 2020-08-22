85 people and cattle rescued from floods in Bhopal: MP CM

Jawans of the Home Guards and the Madhya Pradesh Disaster Response Force on Saturday rescued 85 people and two dozen cattle who were trapped in floods in Bhopal district, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. Incessant rains in the last 24 hours have left many areas inundated in Bhopal district as well as in the state capital.

Intense spells in some western districts, including Bhopal, Sehore and Indore since Friday, sent small rivers and nullahs into spate, according to officials. "The Home Guard and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams today rescued about 85 persons and more than two dozen cattle trapped in floods in Bhopal. This is a unique example of the service to humanity. I salute the service of all the jawans and thank them," the chief minister tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "The alert NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF teams rescued a father and his 3-year-old son besides animals trapped in the flood of Jhunsi river in Chhan village of Bhopal. I congratulate and thank the entire team. You have saved the lives of others by putting your own life at risk". An official release said home guard jawans rescued a couple and their child, along with their cattle, who were trapped in inundated Parvalia area in Bhopal.

"In another case, one Mohan and three members of his family, who were trapped in fields due to the rising level of water of the Kolans river in Pipaliya Dhakad of Bhopal, were rescued by an NDRF team after an hour-long operation," said the release issued by the Public Relations department Earlier in the day, the chief minister held a meeting with state government officials at his residence to discuss the flood situation across the state. He directed officials to ensure that the state control room functions round the clock.

People trapped in water-logged areas should be shifted to safer places and proper arrangements be made for their food and shelter, the release quoted Chouhan as saying. As per the Met department, Bhopal received 210 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Saturday.

The department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with strong winds at some places in Bhopal and adjoining areas in the next 24 hours.