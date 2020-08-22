Case registered against two miscreants for throwing stones at house of COVID-19 affected family

A case has been registered against two unidentified people for hurling stones at the house of a COVID-19 affected family, police said on Saturday. Police said motorcycle-borne miscreants reached the house at Vayalar near here and threw stones damaging the window panes.

"As per the complaint filed, some miscreants have spread a rumour that the family had brought COVID-19 to the locality and the attack was due to that," police said. Five members of the family had contracted the coronavirus infection.

Four were hospitalised earlier and the fifth member was waiting for the ambulance when the incident occurredbut none was injured, police said.