Islamic State terrorist arrested by Delhi Police, two pressure cooker IEDs, pistol recovered

A Islamic State terrorist was arrested from Ridge Road area in central Delhi after a brief exchange of fire, Delhi Police said on Saturday. Two "pressure cooker" improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from him. The terrorist was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday night.

Pramod Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said the terrorist was planning to plant IEDs at a place with heavy footfall. "Special cell arrested an ISIS operative after a brief exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan Ridge Road late night. The 36-year-old (terrorist) is named Abdul aka Abu Yusuf and has various aliases. Two pressure cooker IEDs recovered from him. He was going to plant them in heavy footfall area here," he said.

The DCP said the Special Cell had been tracking the contacts of the IS operative from the past one year. "He was in direct touch of ISIS commanders. Initially, he was handled by Yusuf Alhindi who was killed in Syria. Later, Abu Huzafa, a Pakistani was handling him and he promised to call him to Pakistan. Huzafa was later killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan. His next handler commanded him to operate as a lone wolf operative from India only," said the DCP.

The arrested IS operative had also made the passports made of his wife and four children. He said one pistol was also recovered from the terrorist.

The pressure cooker IEDs were neutralised by NSG bomb squad, the DCP said. He said the terrorist confessed to the police that he tested the explosive device at his village a few months ago.

"Later due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his movement was restricted. Around August 15, he had an intention to make an attempt in Delhi but due to security arrangements here he was not successful," added the DCP. The IS operative was also in communication with Islamic State in Khorasan Province operatives.

Earlier, Prashant Kumar, UP (ADG Law and Order) told the media that IS operative arrested from Delhi has a connection with Uttar Pradesh. "The ISIS operative arrested from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi has a connection with Uttar Pradesh. The possibility of his other associates being active cannot be denied. Security agencies in the tate are on alert," Kumar said.