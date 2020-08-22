Left Menu
Development News Edition

Islamic State terrorist arrested by Delhi Police, two pressure cooker IEDs, pistol recovered

A Islamic State terrorist was arrested from Ridge Road area in central Delhi after a brief exchange of fire, Delhi Police said on Saturday. Two "pressure cooker" improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:15 IST
Islamic State terrorist arrested by Delhi Police, two pressure cooker IEDs, pistol recovered
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police (Special Cell) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A Islamic State terrorist was arrested from Ridge Road area in central Delhi after a brief exchange of fire, Delhi Police said on Saturday. Two "pressure cooker" improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from him. The terrorist was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday night.

Pramod Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said the terrorist was planning to plant IEDs at a place with heavy footfall. "Special cell arrested an ISIS operative after a brief exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan Ridge Road late night. The 36-year-old (terrorist) is named Abdul aka Abu Yusuf and has various aliases. Two pressure cooker IEDs recovered from him. He was going to plant them in heavy footfall area here," he said.

The DCP said the Special Cell had been tracking the contacts of the IS operative from the past one year. "He was in direct touch of ISIS commanders. Initially, he was handled by Yusuf Alhindi who was killed in Syria. Later, Abu Huzafa, a Pakistani was handling him and he promised to call him to Pakistan. Huzafa was later killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan. His next handler commanded him to operate as a lone wolf operative from India only," said the DCP.

The arrested IS operative had also made the passports made of his wife and four children. He said one pistol was also recovered from the terrorist.

The pressure cooker IEDs were neutralised by NSG bomb squad, the DCP said. He said the terrorist confessed to the police that he tested the explosive device at his village a few months ago.

"Later due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his movement was restricted. Around August 15, he had an intention to make an attempt in Delhi but due to security arrangements here he was not successful," added the DCP. The IS operative was also in communication with Islamic State in Khorasan Province operatives.

Earlier, Prashant Kumar, UP (ADG Law and Order) told the media that IS operative arrested from Delhi has a connection with Uttar Pradesh. "The ISIS operative arrested from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi has a connection with Uttar Pradesh. The possibility of his other associates being active cannot be denied. Security agencies in the tate are on alert," Kumar said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Receiving Khel Ratna 'great privilege': Rohit Sharma

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who is set to receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year, on Saturday said that receiving such an honour is a great privilege. The limited-overs vice-captain also said that he would aim to bring more laure...

Bengal: 16-year-old gang-raped, killed, body dumped in septic tank

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times, killed and the body dumped in a septic tank of a house in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, police said on Saturday. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the inciden...

Renovation of Amirthakadeshwara temple begins

The Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt on Saturday commenced renovation of the Lord Amirthakadeshwaratemple at Thirukkadaiyur in Nagapattinam district. Built during the Chola era in the 10th century, the temple is being renovated after 23 years.Head...

1 Army personnel dead, 3 injured as Army truck overturns in Rajasthan

One Army personnel died while three suffered injuries after the Army truck they were travelling in overturned in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan on Saturday. The injured Army personnel have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.The truck over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020