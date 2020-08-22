Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

DEL28 RAHUL-GOVT-RAFALE Rahul launches fresh attack on govt over Rafale deal; BJP hits back New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made a fresh attack on the government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, prompting Union Minister Piyush Goyal to hit back saying he is welcome to fight the 2024 general elections on the issue. BOM1 MH-GANESH-MUMBAI Ganesh fest begins on low-key note, COVID-19 dampens spirit Mumbai: Amid the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on public movement, the 10-day Ganesh festival started in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Saturday, although the usual pomp and glory was missing this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:23 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation DEL29 BSF-INTRUDERS-4TH LD PUNJAB BSF kills 5 Pak intruders on Punjab border; arms, drugs recovered Chandigarh/New Delhi: The BSF shot dead five heavily armed Pakistani intruders along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab early Saturday, the force said. DEL21 DL-LD ISIS-ARREST ISIS operative held in Delhi; police step up vigil New Delhi: An alleged ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) was arrested from central Delhi's Ridge Road area following a brief exchange of fire, a senior officer of the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

DEL16 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Militant killed in encounter in Kashmir's Baramulla district Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, police said. DEL22 JK-ART370-PARTIES Over a year after Gupkar declaration, parties in Kashmir resolve to fight for special status Srinagar: Political parties in Kashmir on Saturday unanimously resolved to fight for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed pre-August 5, 2019, saying the measures taken were "spitefully shortsighted" and "grossly unconstitutional".

DEL26 MHA-UNLOCK Centre asks states not to put restrictions on inter-state movement of people, goods New Delhi: The Centre has asked all states to ensure that there should be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the ongoing unlocking process. DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 69,874 cases; tally rises to 29,75,701 New Delhi: With a record spike of 69,874 infections in a day, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 29,75,701, while the recoveries surged to 22,22,577 pushing the recovery rate to 74.69 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry data. DEL28 RAHUL-GOVT-RAFALE Rahul launches fresh attack on govt over Rafale deal; BJP hits back New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made a fresh attack on the government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, prompting Union Minister Piyush Goyal to hit back saying he is welcome to fight the 2024 general elections on the issue.

BOM1 MH-GANESH-MUMBAI Ganesh fest begins on low-key note, COVID-19 dampens spirit Mumbai: Amid the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on public movement, the 10-day Ganesh festival started in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Saturday, although the usual pomp and glory was missing this year. BOM6 MH-SUSHANT-CBI LD PROBE CBI team reaches Sushant's Bandra flat to recreate death scene Mumbai: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case, reached the late actor's residence in Bandra here on Saturday along with forensic experts to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to his death, an official said.

DEL1 PM-GANESH CHATURTHI PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Ganesh Chaturthi and wished joy and prosperity everywhere. Legal LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-TABLIGHI Foreign attendees of Tablighi event made scapegoat, says HC Mumbai: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has said that the foreign nationals, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi in March this year, were made "scapegoats" and allegations were levelled that they were responsible for spreading COVID-19 in the country.

Foreign FGN13 PAK-FATF-TERROR-SANCTIONS Pak puts more curbs on Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim to avoid FATF blacklisting Islamabad: Seeking to wriggle out of the FATF's grey list, Pakistan has imposed tough financial sanctions on 88 banned terror groups and their leaders, including Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim, by ordering the seizure of all of their properties and freezing of bank accounts, a media report said on Saturday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN7 UN-TIRUMURTI-TERRORISM UN needs to enhance sustained action against states sponsoring terror: Amb Tirumurti United Nations: Any country sponsoring terrorism should not be allowed to paint itself as a victim of terror, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti has said, underlining that the global body must enhance sustained action against perpetrators and states that sponsor terror, especially cross-border terrorism, in a veiled reference to Pakistan. By Yoshita Singh Sports SPD3 SPO-CRI-BCCI-GANGULY Domestic cricket will start as and when conditions permit: Ganguly to BCCI state units New Delhi: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has assured all state associations that domestic cricket will start as and when the situation is safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not specify the date from when the season will kick off. PTI HDA.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Receiving Khel Ratna 'great privilege': Rohit Sharma

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who is set to receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year, on Saturday said that receiving such an honour is a great privilege. The limited-overs vice-captain also said that he would aim to bring more laure...

Bengal: 16-year-old gang-raped, killed, body dumped in septic tank

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times, killed and the body dumped in a septic tank of a house in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, police said on Saturday. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the inciden...

Renovation of Amirthakadeshwara temple begins

The Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt on Saturday commenced renovation of the Lord Amirthakadeshwaratemple at Thirukkadaiyur in Nagapattinam district. Built during the Chola era in the 10th century, the temple is being renovated after 23 years.Head...

1 Army personnel dead, 3 injured as Army truck overturns in Rajasthan

One Army personnel died while three suffered injuries after the Army truck they were travelling in overturned in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan on Saturday. The injured Army personnel have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.The truck over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020