These are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation DEL29 BSF-INTRUDERS-4TH LD PUNJAB BSF kills 5 Pak intruders on Punjab border; arms, drugs recovered Chandigarh/New Delhi: The BSF shot dead five heavily armed Pakistani intruders along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab early Saturday, the force said. DEL21 DL-LD ISIS-ARREST ISIS operative held in Delhi; police step up vigil New Delhi: An alleged ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) was arrested from central Delhi's Ridge Road area following a brief exchange of fire, a senior officer of the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

DEL16 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Militant killed in encounter in Kashmir's Baramulla district Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, police said. DEL22 JK-ART370-PARTIES Over a year after Gupkar declaration, parties in Kashmir resolve to fight for special status Srinagar: Political parties in Kashmir on Saturday unanimously resolved to fight for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed pre-August 5, 2019, saying the measures taken were "spitefully shortsighted" and "grossly unconstitutional".

DEL26 MHA-UNLOCK Centre asks states not to put restrictions on inter-state movement of people, goods New Delhi: The Centre has asked all states to ensure that there should be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the ongoing unlocking process. DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 69,874 cases; tally rises to 29,75,701 New Delhi: With a record spike of 69,874 infections in a day, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 29,75,701, while the recoveries surged to 22,22,577 pushing the recovery rate to 74.69 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry data. DEL28 RAHUL-GOVT-RAFALE Rahul launches fresh attack on govt over Rafale deal; BJP hits back New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made a fresh attack on the government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, prompting Union Minister Piyush Goyal to hit back saying he is welcome to fight the 2024 general elections on the issue.

BOM1 MH-GANESH-MUMBAI Ganesh fest begins on low-key note, COVID-19 dampens spirit Mumbai: Amid the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on public movement, the 10-day Ganesh festival started in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Saturday, although the usual pomp and glory was missing this year. BOM6 MH-SUSHANT-CBI LD PROBE CBI team reaches Sushant's Bandra flat to recreate death scene Mumbai: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case, reached the late actor's residence in Bandra here on Saturday along with forensic experts to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to his death, an official said.

DEL1 PM-GANESH CHATURTHI PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Ganesh Chaturthi and wished joy and prosperity everywhere. Legal LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-TABLIGHI Foreign attendees of Tablighi event made scapegoat, says HC Mumbai: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has said that the foreign nationals, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi in March this year, were made "scapegoats" and allegations were levelled that they were responsible for spreading COVID-19 in the country.

Foreign FGN13 PAK-FATF-TERROR-SANCTIONS Pak puts more curbs on Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim to avoid FATF blacklisting Islamabad: Seeking to wriggle out of the FATF's grey list, Pakistan has imposed tough financial sanctions on 88 banned terror groups and their leaders, including Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim, by ordering the seizure of all of their properties and freezing of bank accounts, a media report said on Saturday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN7 UN-TIRUMURTI-TERRORISM UN needs to enhance sustained action against states sponsoring terror: Amb Tirumurti United Nations: Any country sponsoring terrorism should not be allowed to paint itself as a victim of terror, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti has said, underlining that the global body must enhance sustained action against perpetrators and states that sponsor terror, especially cross-border terrorism, in a veiled reference to Pakistan. By Yoshita Singh Sports SPD3 SPO-CRI-BCCI-GANGULY Domestic cricket will start as and when conditions permit: Ganguly to BCCI state units New Delhi: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has assured all state associations that domestic cricket will start as and when the situation is safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not specify the date from when the season will kick off. PTI HDA.