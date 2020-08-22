Plane crash toll climbs to 20 as one more passenger dies
Kozhikode, Aug 22 (PTI): A 53-year-old man, injured in the Air India Express plane crash here on August 7, died at a hospitalon Saturday, taking the toll in the mishap to 20. Days after the mishap, 68-year-old Aravindakshan, under treatment for leg injuries, had died of cardiac arrest, taking the toll to 19.PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:30 IST
Kozhikode, Aug 22 (PTI): A 53-year-old man, injured in the Air India Express plane crash here on August 7, died at a hospitalon Saturday, taking the toll in the mishap to 20. V Ibrahim from Wayanad district died here this noon, District Information Officer said.
Eighteen people, including the pilot andco-pilot, were killed and several others injured when the flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway at the Karipur airport and fell into a valley. Days after the mishap, 68-year-old Aravindakshan, under treatment for leg injuries, had died of cardiac arrest, taking the toll to 19.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kozhikode
- Air India Express
- Wayanad district
- Karipur
- Dubai
ALSO READ
Air India Express tragedy: Plane skidded off tabletop runway, fell into dug up sort of place, says NDRF head
Vice-president condoles loss of lives in plane mishap at Kozhikode airport
Thoughts and prayers with affected passengers, crew members and their families: President Kovind on Kozhikode runway incident.
Kozhikode crash: AI Express plane touched down near taxiway, 1,000 metres from beginning of runway
DGCA had issued notice to Kozhikode airport in July 2019 over critical safety lapses