5,375 COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh

As many as 5,375 new COVID-19 and 70 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of active cases to 48,294 in the state, the health department said. According to the official data, a total of 4,638 discharges were also reported in the state. The death toll rose to 2,867 in the state.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus cases stand at 29,75,702. The total cases are inclusive of 6,97,330 active cases, 22,22,578 patients who have been cured/discharged, or have migrated. A total of 945 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported across the country, taking the death toll to 55,794. (ANI)