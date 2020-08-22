Left Menu
CBI team visits Sushant's flat to reconstruct sequence of events

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house in suburban Bandra on Saturday to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead on June 14.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 20:44 IST
A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house in suburban Bandra on Saturday to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead on June 14. The team left around 8 pm, after spending more than five hours in the actor's flat.

When they arrived, CBI sleuths were accompanied by Rajput's cook Neeraj, another domestic help Deepesh Sawant and the actor's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani. These three were present in the flat when Rajput was found hanging in his room. Forensic science experts were also part of the CBI team which wanted to reconstruct the sequence of events on June 14, an official said.

As CBI sleuths and experts of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory arrived at Mont Blanc Apartments at 2.30 pm, a huge crowd of media persons and onlookers gathered at the spot. The team first went to the building's terrace and then entered the flat.

From outside, they were seen clicking pictures of the bedroom and shooting video. The CBI team was investigating whether suicide was possible at the spot, said the official.

A woman, who said she lived in the building, told reporters that there had been no party at Sushant's residence on June 13, the day before his death, as claimed by a section of media. On Friday, the CBI officials had recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj.

Meanwhile, another CBI team visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city, where autopsy had been performed on Rajput's body, on Saturday. They met the dean of the hospital and will also meet the doctors who carried out the autopsy, the official said.

A third CBI team visited the Bandra police station to meet officials of the Mumbai police who were investigating Rajput's alleged suicide earlier. It was the CBI team's second visit to the Bandra police station since it began the probe in Mumbai on Friday.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father at Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI. PTI DC KRK KRK.

