Locals hail construction of road at Bangus valley in J-K's Kupwara district

Updated: 22-08-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 20:46 IST
Abdul Hamid, BRO Supervisor speaking to ANI on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The construction of the road leading to the Bangus valley in the Kupwara district is underway and locals are quite upbeat about it. The completion of this project will benefit the locals as well as the people visiting the Bangus valley, which is quite popular with tourists. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has given this road construction project to the Border Roads Origination (BRO), which is constructing a 9-km long road, according to the BRO supervisor.

Speaking to ANI, Abdul Hamid, supervisor of BRO said, "The construction of this connecting road is underway. We are hopeful of completing the construction work by the end of this year." Azam Khan, a local resident informed that people have to walk 2-2.5 km to reach the Bangus valley.

"It is a good initiative and we urge the administration to complete the (road) construction as soon as possible," said Khan. Khan added, "There was no connecting road for the people. We had to walk for 2-2.5kms. But, with the construction, the problem will be resolved."

Another local, Imtiyaz Bhat is expecting that the construction of this road will encourage the tourists to visit the place, increasing the business opportunity in the region. Bhat said, "The construction of this road will encourage more tourism and open the doors of employment for the locals."

Bangus valley is a famous tourist place situated in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and is quite a favourite with people from all over the Union Territory and outside. (ANI)

