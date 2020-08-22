Over 6,500 ha of land registered through online portal for land pooling: DDA

Over 6,200 applications for nearly 6,575 ha of land have been received by the DDA through its registration portal for its land pooling policy, officials said on Saturday. In a statement, the DDA also said that as on date, 1,371 applications have been verified by the Delhi government.

The land pooling policy is based on public-private partnership towards pro-actively increasing economic opportunities and housing supply in a time-bound manner, and harnessing private potential through pooling of land parcels. Under the policy, agencies will develop infrastructure like roads, schools, hospitals, community centres and stadia on the pooled land and return a portion of the plot to farmers who can later execute housing projects with the help of private builders.

The Delhi Development Authority had launched the online portal in February last year to ease application and verification processes for stakeholders of the land pooling policy. "On closing of the third window on the web portal on April 24, a total of 6,219 applications have been registered through which approximately 6,575 ha of land has been pooled," the DDA statement said.

The land pooling policy was notified by the DDA in September 2018. The development is envisaged for about 20,000 ha of land to meet the future requirements of the capital city, and 20 lakh new houses shall be constructed, of which six lakh houses will be reserved for EWS housing accommodating a total of 80-100 lakh people over the next 20 years, the DDA said.

It covers urbanizable areas of urban extensions at 95 villages in the national capital, falling in J, K-I, L, N and P-II zones, the officials said. The land pooled in P-II, N, L, K-I and J zones are 1283.6 ha, 3313 ha, 1742.6 ha, 231.7 ha and 3.6 ha, respectively, the statement said.

Entire area is divided into 109 sectors and on an average, each sector is about 250-350 ha and is anticipated to accommodate about 80,000 to 1 lakh population, it said. For qualifying a sector for development, a minimum of 70 per cent contiguous land in a sector is required to be pooled and of the pooled land, the developer entity or consortium will retain 60 per cent for development of residential, commercial, public and semi-public facilities. The remaining 40 per cent will be utilised by DDA or service providing agencies (SPA) for development of city-level physical infrastructure, recreational, industrial and public or semi-public facilities. A few sectors in N, P-II and L are likely to qualify for development under this policy, it said.

For inclusive planning and development, the policy allows residential FAR (floor-area ratio) of 200 and 15 per cent additional FAR for development of EWS housing, it added. Based on an in-house exercise of mapping of pooled land on GIS platform, the applications registered on the DDA web portal are being scrutinised by the urban body, the statement said.

The ownership of the land details submitted by the applicants under the portal is to be verified by the revenue department, Government of Delhi, and as on date, 1,371 applications have been verified, the statement said..