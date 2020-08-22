Andhra Pradesh: Krishna District Collector visits Pulichintala project, reviews flood situation

Krishna district collector AMD Imtiaz on Saturday visited the Pulichintala project, Munneru stream, and reviewed the flood situation on Saturday. As the flood situation is likely to increase, the collector has given instructions to Tehsildars of the flood-affected areas.

Pulichintala project will receive floodwater from Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam reservoirs by Saturday night or Sunday morning. The collector suggested the project engineers be alert while receiving and releasing floodwater. He further ordered other officials to take care of low lying areas. Krishna district collector AMD Imtiaz said, "Krishna river is facing flood scenario as it has been raining heavily in catchment areas of river Krishna in and out of Andhra Pradesh. Almost 3 lakh cusecs of water are already released from the Pulichintala project by lifting 16 gates today. Meanwhile, almost 4 lakh cusecs of surplus water will be released from Srisailam or Nagarjuna Sagar dam today and it may reach the Pulichintala project tonight or tomorrow morning."

"The island villages are alerted. We have already alerted the people of low lying areas like Muktyala, Ravirala, Vedadri etc. We have deployed NDRF and SDRF teams. One team is kept at Nandigama village to face any eventuality," he said. "Revenue, Municipal and Police staff are on high alert. The engineers at the dam are managing well. While the dam capacity is 45 TMC, 35 TMC storage is filled. This will be gradually released so that the surplus water released from Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar can be stored here in Pulichintala," he added. (ANI)