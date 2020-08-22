Punjab minister Sukhjinder Randhawa tests positive for coronavirus
Punjab Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has tested positive for the coronavirus, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Saturday evening. "My Cabinet colleague and Cooperation & Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has tested positive for #Covid19. I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to him joining us at work soon," the chief minister said in his tweet.
Randhawa is the third minister of the Amarinder Singh-led government to have contracted the infection. Earlier, cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Gurpreet Singh Kangar had tested positive for COVID-19.
