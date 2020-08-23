23 people test psoitive for COVID-19 in UP's Shamli district

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has increased to 150 with 23 people testing positive for the infection, officials said on Sunday

The district also reported a death from the novel coronavirus and the toll now stands at 15, they said. "Twenty-three people have tested positive for COVID-19. Their reports were received on Saturday evening. On the same day, six patients recovered," District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said

The officials said that a woman from Thanabhawan town died at a hospital on Saturday, taking the death toll to 15 in the district.