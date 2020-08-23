Left Menu
UP: Two arrested in suspected honour killing case

"During investigation, it was found that the girl's father, brother and a friend were involved in the suspected honour killing of Shubham over his relationship with her," Deputy Superintendent of Police Girja Shanker Tripathi said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-08-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 10:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two people were arrested in a suspected honour killing case of a 20-year-old man, who was strangulated to death, in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday. Shubham was in a relationship with a girl, amidst opposition from her family, they said.

Police said that after killing him, the accused hanged his body from a tree at Rampur village, to make it look like a suicide. Those arrested include the girl's brother and his friend, police said, adding that the girl's father, who is the third accused in the case, is still at large. "During investigation, it was found that the girl's father, brother and a friend were involved in the suspected honour killing of Shubham over his relationship with her," Deputy Superintendent of Police Girja Shanker Tripathi said. The girl's brother and his friend have confessed to the crime, police claimed.

Shubham's body was found hanging from a tree at the village on August 16 and post-mortem has confirmed murder, they said..

