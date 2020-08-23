Left Menu
Thane district reports 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

The fatality count in the district has reached 3,240 as 26 more people succumbed to the viral infection on Saturday, he said. Kalyan town in the district has so far reported the maximum 26,405 COVID-19 cases, followed by Thane city-24,329 cases, Navi Mumbai-23,005 cases and Mira Bhayander township- 11,519 cases.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-08-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 10:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 1,13,884 with 1,284 more people testing positive for the disease, a health official said on Sunday. The fatality count in the district has reached 3,240 as 26 more people succumbed to the viral infection on Saturday, he said.

Kalyan town in the district has so far reported the maximum 26,405 COVID-19 cases, followed by Thane city-24,329 cases, Navi Mumbai-23,005 cases and Mira Bhayander township- 11,519 cases. The remaining cases have been reported from other parts of the district, the official said. On Saturday, Kalyan reported 421 new cases, followed by Navi Mumbai-398, Thane city-134 and Mira Bhayander-124 cases, he said.

The official said Kalyan also reported the highest number of 10 deaths in one single day on Saturday. As of now, there are 12,733 active cases in the district, while 97,911 patients have recovered, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 85.97 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.85 per cent. The Thane district accounted for 16.94 per cent of the total cases in Maharashtra, and 14.73 per cent of total deaths in the state, the official said.

In the neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 tally rose to 21,918 after 347 new cases were reported on Saturday, a district official said. Two persons also died of COVID-19 in Palghar on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths there to 444, the official said.

