Left Menu
Development News Edition

No rise in complaints of crimes against children during lockdown: NCPCR chief

How issues related to fees must be addressed, we also took that up with the state governments," he said. On the issue of child trafficking during the lockdown, Kanoongo said the commission is moving from a child-centric approach to a family-centric approach.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 12:57 IST
No rise in complaints of crimes against children during lockdown: NCPCR chief

There has been no increase in the number of complaints of crimes against children during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said. In fact, the NCPCR, the country's apex child rights' body, reported to authorities some reports claiming otherwise, he said.

Speaking to PTI, Kanoongo also said the NCPCR took various steps to address the challenges faced by children due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Asked if the number of complaints related to crimes against children saw a rise during the lockdown, which began on March 25, he said "no".

"In fact, we reported to authorities a few reports that claimed that there has been a rise during this period," he added. On concerns that there maybe a rise in the dropout rate for schoolchildren due to the pandemic, Kanoongo said having such apprehension even before the schools reopen is "not correct".

"It will be unfair to challenge the wisdom of children. Children fulfil their national duty by going to school and studying. Children, even in difficult circumstances, are attending schools, so we should not have a negative approach towards them," he said. Kanoongo said the NCPCR asked states to ensure shelters for children when labour migration began in the country in March, and also took up complaints regarding online education with them.

"The children were supplied with ration and milk and we ensured that rights of the children are not affected in any way," he said. "Secondly, we received several complaints related to online education. We also took up this matter with all state governments. How issues related to fees must be addressed, we also took that up with the state governments," he said.

On the issue of child trafficking during the lockdown, Kanoongo said the commission is moving from a child-centric approach to a family-centric approach. "Till now, the NCPCR had a child-centric approach to deal with cases of trafficking. But now, from a child-centric approach, we are moving towards a family-centric approach. We spoke to all state commissions on this matter," he said.

"One point is very clear, the main reason for trafficking is poverty so it is essential to undertake preventive measures at the source from where a child is trafficked. Vulnerable children and their families can be mapped and they can then be linked to different social schemes for which we have prepared a strategy and shared it with states," he said. The NCPCR chief said the child rights' body revamped procedures to address the issues faced by street children due to the pandemic.

"The worst sufferer of poverty is a child so we need a plan to rehabilitate these children. We need to remember that a family is a unit and the first protection mechanism a child gets is from his family. So we must ensure that in the best interest of the child the whole family is rehabilitated. "We must strengthen the family to ensure the safety and security of children. We need a family-centric approach," he said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-led troops withdraw from Iraq's Taji base -Reuters witnesses

United States-led international coalition troops withdrew from Iraqs Taji military base and handed it over to Iraqi security forces, Reuters witnesses said.The withdrawal came days after President Donald Trump redoubled his promise to withd...

33 drowned in HP's Kangra since 2017

Thirty-three people have died by drowning in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district since 2017, a district official said. The maximum 13 deaths were reported in 2018, followed by eight each in 2017 and 2019, and four this year, he said.Thirty-on...

Top Cong leaders write to Sonia Gandhi seeking collective leadership, another group bats for Rahul

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, different voices have emerged within the party with one section comprising sitting MPs and former ministers demanding collective leadership, while another group has sought the retur...

Iran calls for countries not to politicise data from downed Ukrainian jet

Iran is calling on all countries involved to refrain from politicising data analysis from the blackboxes of a Ukrainian passenger plane that Tehran said it accidentally shot downed in January, the Nournews website quoted the head of the cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020