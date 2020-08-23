Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decision on allowing all journos on local trains soon: Maha

Currently, limited services of suburban trains are being operated in Central, Western and Harbour lines only for those employed in essential sectors including employees of state and Central governments. Recently, the government allowed accredited journalists to travel by suburban trains for which a QR code will be provided.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 16:32 IST
Decision on allowing all journos on local trains soon: Maha

A decision on allowing all journalists to travel in suburban trains in Mumbai, currently being operated for those employed in essential services, will be taken in the next two days, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Sunday. Wadettiwar, who heads Disaster Management portfolio, told reporters that his department had decided to allow all journalists who have to travel for news gathering to use local trains.

"A proposal has been sent to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for clearance by the state Cabinetwhich will be done in two days," the minister said. Currently, limited services of suburban trains are being operated in Central, Western and Harbour lines only for those employed in essential sectors including employees of state and Central governments.

Recently, the government allowed accredited journalists to travel by suburban trains for which a QR code will be provided. Operations of suburban trains, which are called as the lifeline of Mumbai, have been shut for people since March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 case count in Mumbai stood at 1,35,362 as on August 22 while death toll is 7,388, as per the state government..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Hotelier's son held for sexually abusing dyslexic girl

A 30-year-old son of a Panaji- based hotelier has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl with special needs, police said on Sunday. The accused is identified as Varun Nayyar, an official said.The accused allegedly took the 13-ye...

BJP to fight Bengal elections without projecting CM face: Vijayvargiya

The BJP will not project any chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls and bank on Prime Minister Narendra Modis development plank to fight against the TMC, the partys Bengal minder, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said. The saffron ...

Karnataka govt Medical Officer's Association withdraws strike

Government doctors in Karnataka on Sunday decided to withdraw the proposed strike from August 24 to protest the suicide of their colleague due to alleged COVID-19 work pressure recently, following an assurance by Chief Minister B S Yediyura...

Iran: UN nuclear chief's visit to Tehran no link to US push

Iran said Sunday that an upcoming visit this week by the head of the UNs atomic watchdog agency to Tehran has nothing to do with a US push to impose so-called snapback sanctions on Iran. The Trump administration last week dismissed near-uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020