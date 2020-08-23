Left Menu
Goa: Hotelier's son held for sexually abusing dyslexic girl

A 30-year-old son of a Panaji- based hotelier has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl with special needs, police said on Sunday. The accused is identified as Varun Nayyar, an official said. The accused allegedly took the 13-year-old dyslexic girl to an isolated place in his car near Panaji on August 17 and molested and sexually abused her, the official said quoting the FIR lodged by parents of the girl.

The accused allegedly took the 13-year-old dyslexic girl to an isolated place in his car near Panaji on August 17 and molested and sexually abused her, the official said quoting the FIR lodged by parents of the girl. Nayyar has been booked under section 8 of the Goa Children's Act and arrested, he said.

Further investigation is underway..

