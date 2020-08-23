Maha: Fire at chemical company in Thane; no casualty

A fire broke out at a chemical company in an industrial area of Dombivli township here in Maharashtra on Sunday, a fire official said. There was no report of any casualty, he said.

A motor at the crusher in the company's polymer department got overheated, resulting in the fire around 12.30 pm, fireman Maruti Khilari said. The fire then spread to other departments of the unit located at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Dombivli, he said.

There were at least four workers in the plant at that time and they ran out to safety as the fire spread to the other departments, he said. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after about two hours, he said.

Sparks from heated motors many a times cause fire, he added..