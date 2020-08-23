Left Menu
59 coronavirus deaths, 5,325 new cases in UP

Fifty-nine people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 2,926 while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told authorities to pay more attention in four districts with high caseloads, a senior official said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-08-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 18:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said the case fatality rate stands at 1.56 per cent.

As many as 5,325 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state, taking the state-wide tally to 1,87,781. The count of active cases in the state stands at 49,242.

So far, 1,35,613 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease with the recovery rate at 72.21 per cent, he further said. The senior official said 1.3 lakh samples were tested in UP on Saturday.

Across the state, 62,774 help desks have been set up for the convenience of the public, Prasad said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrates and chief medical officers of all districts to hold meetings twice a day to make better medical treatment facilities available to COVID-19 patients.

Chairing a meeting of senior UP government officials at his official residence on Sunday, the chief minister said special attention has to be paid to the districts of Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Gorakhpur, and more efforts should be made to contain the spread, a statement issued by the state government said. Adityanath also said that keeping in mind the COVID-19 infection, no religious or cultural event should be held at any public place, and adherence to COVID-19 protocol must be ensured. There should be no gathering of more than five persons at a place, he added.

