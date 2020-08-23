J-K Lt Guv meets family members of slain sarpanch; assures all possible support
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday met with the family members of slain sarpanch Ajay Pandita Bharti here and assured them all possible support from the government, an official spokesperson said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-08-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 18:34 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday met with the family members of slain sarpanch Ajay Pandita Bharti here and assured them all possible support from the government, an official spokesperson said. The sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists in Larkipora village of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on June 8. His wife Sohini Pandita and father Dwarika Nath Pandita flagged their issues with the Lt Governor, who assured them all possible support from the government, the spokesperson said
Sinha also conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members, the spokesperson said.
