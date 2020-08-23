1.12 kg heroin seized from 5 farmers along Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Five farmers in possession of 1.12 kg of heroin have been apprehended by the BSF along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, officials said on Sunday. The contraband, stashed in the false cavities made in the soles of their footwear, was seized on Saturday, they said.

"While frisking farmers who returned after completing their agricultural work from ahead of Border Security Fence, the troops seized 1.12 kg contraband from five of them," according to a BSF statement issued on Sunday. The area was under the responsibility of 103 Battalion, Ferozepur Sector, it said.