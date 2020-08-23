Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Metro services should be resumed on trial basis, hope Centre will take decision soon: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Metro train services in Delhi should be resumed on a trial basis as the COVID-19 situation was improving in the city and hoped the Centre would soon take a decision on it. But, in Delhi Metro train services should be started in a phased manner on a trial basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 18:57 IST
Delhi Metro services should be resumed on trial basis, hope Centre will take decision soon: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Metro train services in Delhi should be resumed on a trial basis as the COVID-19 situation was improving in the city and hoped the Centre would soon take a decision on it. Interacting with traders, entrepreneurs and businessmen in the city in a 'Digital Samvad', the chief minister also said that markets and roads in Delhi would be beautified on the lines of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, which is expected to be completed by November-December.

"I have requested the Centre that Delhi should be treated differently. Corona situation is improving in Delhi. If they do not want to run Metro trains in other cities, let it be so. But, in Delhi Metro train services should be started in a phased manner on a trial basis. We have raised this issue before the Centre many times, I hope the Centre will soon take a decision in this regard," he said. The chief minister highlighted various steps taken by his government to revive the pandemic-hit economy of the city and said it would make some big announcements about the industry sector in coming days.

Kejriwal also assured the traders that anomalies in circle rates in some areas would be addressed. Traders and businesspersons from different markets of the city dealing in automotive parts, construction sector, garments and textile, event management, among others, shared their problems with and extended suggestions to the chief minister during the virtual interaction.

Kejriwal said that their suggestions were noted and would be considered for necessary action..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AG K K Venugopal refuses consent for initiating contempt action against actress Swara Bhasker

Attorney General K K Venugopal has declined his consent for initiating criminal contempt of court proceedings against Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker for her alleged derogatory and scandalous statements against the Supreme Court over the Ram ...

Ghaziabad: 3 held for fleeing with licensed gun of guard after injuring him

Three men have been arrested for allegedly firing at a security guard of a petrol pump and running away with his licensed gun in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on the intervening night of A...

Belarusian protesters pack capital, army issues warning

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters packed the streets of Minsk on Sunday as the army waded into Belarus political crisis, warning that it, not the police, would respond to any opposition unrest near the citys national memorials...

Man attempts to sexually assault American woman in TN, held

A man allegedly attempted to sexually assault an American woman here on Sunday, following which he was arrested, police said. The man, a native of Namakkal, who was roaming around the temple town falsely claiming to be a saint attempted to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020