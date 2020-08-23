Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corona positive prisoner drinks liquor in hospital ward; Jharkhand CM orders probe

As he tested positive for coronavirus infection, the police admitted him to the central hospital of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), which was converted to a dedicated COVID19 facility, on Friday. The hospital authorities said they failed to understand how a bottle of liquor reached the patient amid tight security, and no doctor, nurse or attendant noticed him drinking it inside a ward.

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 23-08-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 19:27 IST
Corona positive prisoner drinks liquor in hospital ward; Jharkhand CM orders probe

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday ordered an investigation after a photo purportedly showing a COVID-19 positive prisoner drinking alcohol inside a hospital ward in Dhanbad went viral. One person tweeted the photo to the chief minister and he retweeted it directing Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Umashankar Singh to probe the matter and take action against those who were responsible for the irregularity.

Singh said that the sub-divisional magistrate and the sub-divisional police officer concerned would carry out the investigation. "The chief minister has been informed of the probe," he said.

The man in the viral photo is seen pouring liquor in a glass from a bottle while sitting on a hospital bed while food items served in aluminium foil containers are in front of him. A handcuff is also seen dangling from his right wrist.

Katras police station officer-in-charge Ras Bihari Lal identified the man as 30-year-old Shantu Gupta, who was arrested on the charges of extortion on Thursday and was forwarded to jail. As he tested positive for coronavirus infection, the police admitted him to the central hospital of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), which was converted to a dedicated COVID19 facility, on Friday.

The hospital authorities said they failed to understand how a bottle of liquor reached the patient amid tight security, and no doctor, nurse or attendant noticed him drinking it inside a ward. Security of the hospital premises is the responsibility of the BCCL, sources said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana needs to increase COVID-19 tests: Union Minister

Telangana needs to ramp up COVID-19 testing though the recovery rate in the state has improved, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters here, he said, Recovery rate is good in Telangana also. But, I feel the numb...

AG K K Venugopal refuses consent for initiating contempt action against actress Swara Bhasker

Attorney General K K Venugopal has declined his consent for initiating criminal contempt of court proceedings against Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker for her alleged derogatory and scandalous statements against the Supreme Court over the Ram ...

Ghaziabad: 3 held for fleeing with licensed gun of guard after injuring him

Three men have been arrested for allegedly firing at a security guard of a petrol pump and running away with his licensed gun in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on the intervening night of A...

Belarusian protesters pack capital, army issues warning

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters packed the streets of Minsk on Sunday as the army waded into Belarus political crisis, warning that it, not the police, would respond to any opposition unrest near the citys national memorials...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020