Ghaziabad: 3 held for fleeing with licensed gun of guard after injuring him

Three men have been arrested for allegedly firing at a security guard of a petrol pump and running away with his licensed gun in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on the intervening night of August 16 and 17 when the accused looted the licensed double barrel gun from the guard of a petrol pump near Basant Pur Sainthli village on Delhi-Meerut road, they said.

In this regard an FIR was lodged under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at Murad Nagar police station, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI. The three men were arrested around 3 am on Sunday from Duhai-Bhikanpur village road and they have been identified as Maneesh, Vineet and Manoj, all natives of Murad Nagar, police said.

Maneesh sustained a bullet injury as a round was fired from Rahul’s pistol accidently while they were fleeing, the SSP said. They have confessed to the crime and police have recovered the looted 12 bore double barrel gun, 3 live cartridges, one country-made pistol and one motorcycle, with fake number plate. used in the commission of crime.

One of their accomplices, identified as Rahul, is absconding and would be nabbed soon, Naithani added..