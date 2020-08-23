50 deaths, 1,136 fresh virus cases in Punjab; infection tally 41,779

Punjab on Sunday recorded its second highest fatality count after 50 more people died from coronavirus even as 1,136 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 41,779. According to a medical bulletin, the disease has claimed 1,086 lives in the state so far. On Sunday, 19 deaths were reported from Patiala; nine from Ludhiana; seven from Jalandhar; six from Gurdaspur; two each from Ferozepur and Hoshiarpur; and one each from Fazilka, Kapurthala, Muktsar, Sangrur and Tarn Taran, it said. The state had reported its highest 51 deaths on August 17. Among districts which reported new cases were Ludhiana (242), Patiala (188), Jalandhar (107), Amritsar (68), Moga (60), Kapurthala (58), Sangrur (51) and Hoshiarpur (51). A total of 2,226 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection. So far, 26,528 people have been cured of it, the bulletin said.

There are 14,165 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to it.

Forty-six patients are on ventilator while 374 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. The state has so far collected 9,07,160 samples for testing.