One day session of Kerala Assembly likely to be stormy

Adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols, the Kerala Assembly, which will convene for a day on Monday, is expected to be stormy as the Opposition Congress-led UDF will move a no confidence motion against the LDF government, alleging a slew of graft charges. Congress MLA V D Satheeshan will move the motion, which will be taken up for discussion after the passage of the Finance Bill.

The opposition has been attacking the government on various issues, including the Gold smuggling case and Life Mission housing project for the poor since the past few days. In the 140 member house, LDF has 91 members and UDF 45.

A no confidence motion against the government is being brought after 15 years. It was in 2005, that then minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had moved a motion alleging corruption charges against the Oommen Chandy government.

For the UDF, the stand of the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress will be crucial. The Kerala Congress party has five members, three belonging to Party chairman P J Joseph and two of Jose Mani faction.

While the UDF Convenor Benny Behanan said a whip has been issued to Jose group to vote for the motion, a defiant Jose Mani dismissed it saying his group will take an independent stand. "We are not part of the UDF. After our faction has been removed, how do they expect us to stand with the front?"Jose asked Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala told reporters that the Jose faction MLAs have won on UDF ticket due to which the front has issued whip to them.

So we are hoping they will vote for the motion, he said. P C George, an independent member has said he will vote for the motion.

BJP has one member-- O Rajagopal. A joint resolution, demanding withdrawal of the Union Cabinet's decision to lease out the airport here to Adani Enterprises, as decided at the all party meeting on August 20, is also expected to be moved in the house.

The by-election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat, which fell vacant after the passing of sitting member 83-year-old M P Veerendra Kumar, a media baron and veteran socialist, on May 28, would also be held in the House. The session was slated for July 27 but postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.

The state budget was presented in February, the Finance Bill 2020-21 could not be passed as the house had been adjourned sine die on March 13 due to the coronavirus scare. A medical team would conduct the rapid antigen tests on the members early in the morning and social distancing in seating arrangements have also been ensured.

No visitors would be allowed for the session. In the event of a member testing positive, he or she can vote in the Rajya Sabha election and leave the assembly premises without participating in the other proceedings.

Each member will have a separate seat for the session and provided with a sanitizer, mask and a face shield along with a pair of gloves and those entering the assembly complex will be subjected to thermal scanning.