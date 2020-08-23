22 fresh cases push Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 1,403

Twenty-two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 1,403 on Sunday, a health official said. Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia, said all the new cases were reported in East Sikkim district.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 529, while 871 people have been cured of the disease and three have died of it, he said. East Sikkim has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 899, followed by 461 in South, 42 in West and one in North Sikkim districts, Bhutia said.

Sikkim has tested 37,429 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.