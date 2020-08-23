UP: Man shot dead by assailants

A 30-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday by assailants on a road in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. The victim has been identified as Asif and the killing took place apparently due to a dispute between him and a history sheeter, Kotwali police station SHO Anil Kapervan said.

The incident happened in Mimlana Road, he said. A case was registered against eight people, including the history sheeter Sonu Sakka, who are all absconding. Police are on the lookout for them.