UP: Man shot dead by assailants
A 30-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday by assailants on a road in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. The victim has been identified as Asif and the killing took place apparently due to a dispute between him and a history sheeter, Kotwali police station SHO Anil Kapervan said. The incident happened in Mimlana Road, he said. Police are on the lookout for them.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 21:45 IST
A 30-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday by assailants on a road in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. The victim has been identified as Asif and the killing took place apparently due to a dispute between him and a history sheeter, Kotwali police station SHO Anil Kapervan said.
The incident happened in Mimlana Road, he said. A case was registered against eight people, including the history sheeter Sonu Sakka, who are all absconding. Police are on the lookout for them.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Muzaffarnagar
- Mimlana Road