Puducherry MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) legislator in Puducherry, R Siva tested positive forcoronavirus on Sunday

A spokesman of the Department of Health and FamilyWelfare here told P T I that the samples collected from thelegislator confirmed the infection and on his request he hadbeen admitted to a private hospital in Chennai

The COVID-19 tally in the union territory rose to10,522 on Sunday with the addition of 412 fresh cases whilethe toll mounted to 159 with eight deaths, according to theHealth department.PTI Cor SSPTI PTI