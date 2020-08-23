Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puducherry MLA tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 23-08-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 22:22 IST
Puducherry MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) legislator in Puducherry, R Siva tested positive forcoronavirus on Sunday

A spokesman of the Department of Health and FamilyWelfare here told P T I that the samples collected from thelegislator confirmed the infection and on his request he hadbeen admitted to a private hospital in Chennai

The COVID-19 tally in the union territory rose to10,522 on Sunday with the addition of 412 fresh cases whilethe toll mounted to 159 with eight deaths, according to theHealth department.PTI Cor SSPTI PTI

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lithuanians stand in vast chain of support for Belarus opposition

Lithuanians stood in a 35,000-strong human chain stretching 34 km 21 miles from central Vilnius to the Belarus border on Sunday to show support for protesters in Belarus and opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has taken refuge i...

Ravens release S Thomas after on-field altercation

The Baltimore Ravens released Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, the team announced Sunday. The move comes two days after Thomas was involved in an on-field altercation with safety Chuck Clark. Thomas was sent home after the skirmish on Friday, t...

East Libyan forces dismiss ceasefire push by rivals

The eastern-based Libyan National Army LNA dismissed a ceasefire announcement by authorities in the capital, Tripoli, as a marketing stunt on Sunday, saying rival forces were mobilising around front lines in the centre of the country. Its s...

Will accept Trump win, but will also shout against his initiatives: US Speaker Pelosi

If incumbent Donald Trump is re-elected US President after the November 3 elections, the Democrats will accept the result but will also shout out against his initiatives when necessary, according to Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. Democrats Joe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020