T'gana sanitation workers protest transportation of colleagues to hospital in tractor

Sanitation workers of a municipality in Siddipet district staged a protest outside their office on Sunday alleging that some of their colleagues were taken to a hospital in a tractor, used for transporting waste, for COVID-19 tests. The workers of Gajwel-Pragnapur municipality also demanded better treatment for those who tested positive for the virus.

However, the Municipality Commissioner, Krishna Reddy denied the charge and said the workers were transported in an ordinary tractor on Saturday. The agitators also termed as an 'inhuman act' taking workers to the hospital in a tractor meant for carrying municipal waste.

Political party leaders, including those from the Congress and CITU expressed solidarity with the protesters. The Commissionier said the sanitation workers were sent for undergoing COVID-19 tests as part of a drive.

Reddy, who spoke to the protesters, assured them of respectful and dignified treatment by the officials and also best possible treatment to those who test positive for the virus. The protest was called off following his assurance.