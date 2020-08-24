Pig injured after eating 'explosive' from garbage heap

A pig was injured after biting into an "explosive" at a garbage dump here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Bagahi under Babupurwa police station area in the evening, they said.

"The explosive could have been a crude bomb or firecracker," said Superintendent of Police (South) Deepak Bhuker. Forensic experts will finding out what exactly the pig ate, police said.

Further details are awaited..